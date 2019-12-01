Image copyright Google Image caption Kingston Passage (pictured) and Sun Lane are used by pedestrians to access Newmarket High Street

Two men have been arrested after a woman was raped in a town centre.

The attack happened near Kingston Passage and Sun Lane in Newmarket, Suffolk, between 03:30 and 04:00 GMT.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was approached by two unknown men who then raped her, police said.

Two men, aged 20 and 27, have been arrested on suspicion of rape and are being questioned by police. A cordon remains in place in the town while an investigations are carried out.

Suffolk Constabulary said the victim was being supported by specially trained officers.