Image copyright Kate Williams Image caption Motorist Kate Williams said she was stuck in traffic for more than two hours

A dual carriageway was closed in the early hours of the morning due to severe flooding.

More than three miles (5km) of queuing traffic built up on the A12 at Ufford, near Woodbridge, Suffolk.

Suffolk Highways said a blocked drain had been unclogged and one lane reopened, although motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Five flood alerts remain in place across the county after Wednesday's downpours.