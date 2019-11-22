Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jason Dozzell has played for Colchester United, Ipswich Town and Tottenham Hotspur

Former footballer Jason Dozzell is due in court charged with driving while under the influence of drugs.

The 51-year-old, from Rushmere St Andrew, Suffolk, was found driving in Foxhall Road, Ipswich, on 5 June with a drug level of 800ug, 16 times over the "accidental exposure" limit.

The drug was benzoylecgonine, a compound commonly found in cocaine.

Mr Dozzell has played for Tottenham Hotspur, Ipswich Town and Colchester United.

The retired player still holds the record for being the youngest player to score in the top flight.

The hearing is taking place at Ipswich Magistrates' Court.