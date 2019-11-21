Image copyright Highways England Image caption Two people managed to get out of the car, Suffolk Police said

A car fire caused the closure of the Orwell Bridge.

Suffolk Police said two people managed to get out of the car, which caught fire on the westbound A14, by Wherstead, at about 15:15 GMT.

The road was closed in both directions between junctions 57 and 56, Highways England said, but the eastbound carriageway has now reopened.

Emergency services are at the scene. It is not yet known if anyone was hurt.