Image copyright PA/Yui Mok Image caption Adele Bellis was scarred for life when acid was thrown over her in August 2014

A woman whose boyfriend set up an acid attack on her at a bus stop has praised the NHS for all her treatment.

Adele Bellis had sulphuric acid poured on her in 2014. Anthony Riley, her partner, was later jailed for life.

Ms Bellis, 27, from Lowestoft, Suffolk, has undergone a range of operations, the latest to improve the flexibility of scars on her neck and arm.

On social media she said she was "incredibly grateful for the NHS" and said her scars "represent the new me".

The beauty therapist told the BBC: "Until you need the NHS, you don't really know what they do.

"Over the whole five years, they've been amazing: the surgeons, the consultants, the ward staff, they've all made me feel at home, comfortable and at ease."

Ms Bellis was attacked in London Road South, Lowestoft on 14 August 2014.

She lost an ear, had scars to her head, face, neck and hand, and was left partially bald after the attack.

Her latest operation took place at Broomfield Hospital in Essex, aiming to help give her greater movement in her neck.

Image copyright Adele Bellis Image caption Ms Bellis's latest operation was to help the flexibility of the scarring on her neck

She said: "All I want is a normal life but little things like this remind me of my past and what he has done to me.

"Having the treatment benefits me in a good way so I'm trying to remain positive... I can't imagine myself without my scars, for me they represent freedom, the new me and my life now."

Ms Bellis has yet to undergo a four-month procedure to help her get a full head of hair back, as half of it does not now grow naturally.

She will also undergo surgery on her ear.

Riley, of Raglan Road, Lowestoft, paid Jason Harrison £500 to attack Ms Bellis. Harrison and two others were also jailed for the attack.