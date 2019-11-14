Image caption The Bascule Bridge is raised to allow vessels to pass between Lake Lothing and Lowestoft's outer harbour

A moveable bridge linking the north and south of Lowestoft has been closed because of a technical fault.

Suffolk Police said the Bascule Bridge was "at present stuck," and it was not yet known how long repairs would take.

About 13,600 road vehicles use the bridge, which links the A47 and A12, every day and its closure has caused congestion in the town centre.

In a Twitter post, Highways England said: "Our crews are still on scene trying to resolve the issue."

A lifting mechanism enables the road bridge to open to allow vessels in and out of the town's inner harbour, Lake Lothing and Oulton Broad.

It has suffered technical problems in the past and repairs costing £230,000 were carried out to the lifting mechanism last year.

In June the bridge had to be closed northbound for emergency repairs to a sinkhole, causing "horrendous" traffic.

There are plans to build a third bridge over Lake Lothing in Lowestoft and work was expected to begin in 2019 or 2020.