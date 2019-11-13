Image caption Emergency services were called to The Magpie pub at about 03:30 GMT on Sunday

A woman whose death at a landmark pub sparked a murder investigation died after a party, police have said.

Irena Kuzmina was found unresponsive in The Magpie in Stonham Parva, Suffolk, at about 03:30 GMT on Sunday.

The 45-year-old, from Purfleet in Essex, died at the scene a short time later but a post-mortem examination has been inconclusive.

A 52-year-old woman from east London arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail until 8 December.

Suffolk Police said "further tests are required" to ascertain a cause of death.