Image caption The MG TF was involved in a crash and has sat in the same spot for four years

The brother of missing Corrie Mckeague has saved the airman's "loved" first car, which has sat on an RAF base since he vanished more than three years ago.

The airman was last seen in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in September 2016.

Darroch Mckeague, 24, went to retrieve the moss-covered MG TF from nearby RAF Honington, intending to scrap it.

"But as soon as I sat in it I just knew I couldn't do that," said Mr Mckeague, who now plans to restore the car, which has "great sentimental value" to him.

Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Corrie Mckeague went missing from Bury St Edmunds in September 2016

Image copyright Darroch Mckeague/YouTube Image caption Darroch Mckeague said he wanted to get the car back to its original state

The RAF Regiment gunner, originally from Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he went missing on a night out.

He was last seen on CCTV entering a bin loading bay but was not seen coming back out.

Police believe he got into one of the bins but his remains were not found, despite a 20-week trawl of a landfill site at Milton, near Cambridge.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Darroch Mckeague, right, with his mother Nicola Urquhart and brother Makeyan

Mr Mckeague has launched a crowdfunding appeal to finance the project.

Writing on a YouTube video, he said: "Corrie had quite a big accident in it and got a new car. He never did want to sell it; he loved it.

"My goal is to gradually renovate this car which I'm sure won't be easy because it has been sat in the same spot outside for around four years.

"I'm hoping to raise enough funds to get this car back to its original state and I would love it if I could fix my brother's first car."