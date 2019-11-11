Stonham murder probe: The Magpie pub closed after death
- 11 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A landmark pub is closed after a woman was found dead and a murder inquiry was launched.
Emergency services were called to The Magpie on the A140 at Stonham Parva, Suffolk, at about 03:30 GMT on Sunday.
Suffolk Police said the woman, in her 40s, died at the scene. A 52-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned by police.
A post-mortem examination has taken place, the force said.
Officers have appealed for witnesses.