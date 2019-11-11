Suffolk

Stonham murder probe: The Magpie pub closed after death

  • 11 November 2019
The Magpie pub, Stonham
Image caption Emergency services were called to The Magpie pub at about 03:30 GMT on Sunday

A landmark pub is closed after a woman was found dead and a murder inquiry was launched.

Emergency services were called to The Magpie on the A140 at Stonham Parva, Suffolk, at about 03:30 GMT on Sunday.

Suffolk Police said the woman, in her 40s, died at the scene. A 52-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned by police.

A post-mortem examination has taken place, the force said.

Officers have appealed for witnesses.
Image caption Police said the woman, in her 40s, died at the scene

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites