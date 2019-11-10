Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a house in Norwich Road, Little Stonham, at about 03:30 GMT

A murder inquiry has been launched after a woman died at a house in a Suffolk village.

Emergency services were called to Norwich Road, Little Stonham, near Stowmarket, at about 03:30 GMT.

Suffolk Constabulary said the woman, in her 40s, died at the scene.

A 52-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned by police. Officers have asked anyone with any information to get in touch.