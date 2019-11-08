Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Suffolk Police said the man fell ill shortly after arriving at its Bury St Edmunds investigation centre

A 71-year-old man has died in custody after becoming unwell following his arrest, police said.

An ambulance was called to Suffolk Police's investigation centre in Bury St Edmunds on Thursday but he was pronounced dead in hospital.

The force said the man, from Brandon, was arrested as part of an ongoing inquiry, and an investigation into the circumstances of his death had begun.

The case was routinely referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.