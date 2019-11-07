Image copyright Google Image caption The emergency services were called at about 15:40 GMT to Exning Road in Newmarket

A girl was seriously injured when she was hit by a bus in Newmarket.

The child was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, after receiving injuries likely to be life-changing, Suffolk Police said.

Officers were called at about 15:40 GMT to Exning Road, near the junction with Elizabeth Avenue.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them. A spokesperson added the girl's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.