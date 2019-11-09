Image caption The figures stand guard on the village green

Silhouettes representing 41 villagers who lost their lives in World War One and World War Two have been erected on a village green.

Made from metal and painted black, the figures stand on the green in Haughley, Suffolk.

They were designed by Kieron Palmer, owner of Palmer's Bakery in Haughley, to remember the soldiers and raise money for the Royal British Legion.

Mr Palmer said it had taken about 20 weeks to create all the figures.

Image caption Kieron Palmer wanted to remember the soldiers from the village who lost their lives

He said people from all over the country, and even from France, had been to visit.

"We've even had a group of people that included a blind man who was very impressed as he could actually feel the silhouettes," he said.

"Each of the silhouettes is individually marked and people have come to see their relatives."

Mr Palmer said the idea came to him after he planted daffodils to celebrate the bakery's 150th anniversary.

"I saw them standing there and I thought 'I wonder what this would look like if we transposed this into the figures of soldiers?" he said.

"Each one represents one of the 41 soldiers from Haughley that died in the wars and when you walk amongst them it transposes what you read about on paper into the physical - so you can see 41 people amongst you."

Image copyright Kieron Palmer Image caption The figures will also help raise money for the Royal British Legion