Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Ewan Clover, 19, died after being hit by at least three vehicles on the A14

Police have been cleared by a watchdog of any wrongdoing after the death of a teenager who was struck by at least three vehicles on a dual carriageway.

Ewan Clover, 19, may have been trying to take a shortcut across the A14 at Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds, when he died on 14 October 2018.

Among the vehicles to have hit him include a police car taking a suspected drink driver to custody.

The police watchdog found no evidence to bring disciplinary proceedings.

An inquest in August heard Mr Clover had been at his friend Will Tinsey's house - the other side of the A14 - and Mr Tinsey said it "wasn't unusual" for him to "jump the crash barriers".

Mr Tinsley said they had been drinking and taking recreational drugs the night before.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said Suffolk Police had received a call at 04:34 BST from a woman who had seen a man lying in the A14 westbound carriageway.

Four minutes later the control room sent a unit but about the same time officers in another police car saw the "vehicle in front of them swerve unexpectedly, and it appeared to make impact with something in the road."

The police car then hit Mr Clover and, despite trying to alert other motorists, an ambulance taking a care home resident to hospital also drove over Mr Clover's body.

The IOPC said that afterwards "the police driver underwent a breathalyser and drug test, both of which he passed".

A post-mortem examination recorded Mr Clover died of a severe head crush injury and Suffolk senior coroner concluded he died as a result of a road traffic collision.