Woman found unconscious in Lowestoft house dies in hospital
- 23 October 2019
A woman who was found unconscious at a house more than two weeks ago has died.
Patricia Jurack, 70, was discovered at the property on Fir Lane in Lowestoft, Suffolk, on 6 October, and taken to hospital where she died on Tuesday.
Officers had been called to the house after reports of concern for the safety of a woman.
A 70-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at the time was later released on bail. He was due to return to police next Wednesday.