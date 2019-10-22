Image copyright Google Image caption Ambulance crews and police were called to Bulstrode Road, Ipswich

A woman has been arrested following the sudden death of a baby boy in Ipswich.

Police and ambulance crews were called to reports of a "medical emergency" at a property in Bulstrode Road just after 10:15 BST.

The baby was taken to Ipswich Hospital where he was pronounced dead and a woman in her 20s was later arrested by Suffolk Police.

Officers said the death is currently being treated as unexplained but did not provide a reason for the arrest.

A cordon has been put in place while police continue their investigations.

The woman is in custody at Martlesham police investigation centre, where she will be questioned.

The child's next of kin have been told about the death, officers said.