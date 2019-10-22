Image copyright Geograph/Adrian Cable Image caption Officers were called to Quinton Road, Needham Market, at 06:10 BST on Saturday

A woman survived despite being stabbed 15 times and suffering two wounds to her liver, a court heard.

The 29-year-old was attacked at Needham Market, Suffolk, early on Saturday, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at the court charged with attempted murder.

He was also charged with possession of a bladed article. He was remanded in youth detention and is due to appear at the same court on 13 January.

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has been bailed until 14 November pending further inquiries.