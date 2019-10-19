Image copyright Duncan McAndrew Battlefields Trust Image caption The ruined church tower of St Genevieve marks part of the site of the Battle of Fornham

History enthusiasts are hoping to kick-start interest in the site of the one of the "very few" battles to take place in medieval East Anglia.

The Battle of Fornham, near Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, happened in 1173.

The confrontation pitted supporters of King Henry II against thousands of Flemish mercenaries led by Robert Beaumont, Earl of Leicester.

Historian Dr Duncan McAndrew said a study day in Bury St Edmunds aimed to highlight the little-known battle.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The battle saw supporters of King Henry II (pictured) against thousands of Flemish mercenaries led by Robert Beaumont

It was won by the king's supporters and saw the deaths of about 3,000 mercenaries.

The study day on Saturday, organised by the Battlefields Trust, is the first of a planned series of events leading up to the 850th anniversary celebrations in 2023.

Fornham 2023 Project director Dr McAndrew said: "We would like there to be facilities at the battle site. If the battle is not celebrated it could be forgotten."

He said the conflict was important firstly because "it is one of the very few medieval battles that occurs in the East of England" and secondly it is "about the only one we can be reasonably sure where it was and who most of the people involved were" because of the written sources.

The study day includes speakers from the University of East Anglia, Archaeological Solutions and the Battlefields Trust talking about the campaign, the battle and who died.

Battle of Fornham

Image copyright Duncan McAndrew Battlefields Trust Image caption A sword, found at the site of the battle in the Victorian era by archaeologist Henry Trigg, is on display at Moyse's Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds

The battle took place on 17 October 1173

The Earl of Leicester was accompanied by his wife, Petronilla de Grandmesnil, who dressed in armour

The mercenary forces were thought to be on their way to the Abbey in Bury St Edmunds, intent on looting one of the richest monasteries in England

The rebel troops were caught fording the River Lark near the villages of Fornham St Genevieve, Fornham All Saints and Fornham St Martin.

With his forces split, Leicester's cavalry was captured and the mercenaries driven into a nearby swamp.