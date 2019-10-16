Guns and drugs seized in police operation in Bucks, Norfolk and Suffolk
Six guns, ammunition and suspected class A drugs have been seized after armed police stopped a car during a series of raids across three counties.
Officers swooped on the car in Newmarket, Suffolk, and arrested two people on Monday.
In Aylesbury, Bucks, three people were held on suspicion of conspiring to import firearms and a woman was arrested after a handgun was found.
Officers also stopped a car in Thetford, Norfolk, and seized £9,000.
After the discovery of the cash, the man in the car was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to import/supply firearms.
The joint operation was carried out by the Metropolitan Police's specialist crime unit, alongside Thames Valley and Norfolk officers.
A spokesman for the Met said all those arrested remained in custody.