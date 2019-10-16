Image copyright Met Police Image caption A dismantled gun was one of the firearms seized by police in a joint operation across Buckinghamshire, Norfolk and Suffolk

Six guns, ammunition and suspected class A drugs have been seized after armed police stopped a car during a series of raids across three counties.

Officers swooped on the car in Newmarket, Suffolk, and arrested two people on Monday.

In Aylesbury, Bucks, three people were held on suspicion of conspiring to import firearms and a woman was arrested after a handgun was found.

Officers also stopped a car in Thetford, Norfolk, and seized £9,000.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption A gun wrapped in a plastic bag was one of the suspected illegal items found by police

After the discovery of the cash, the man in the car was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to import/supply firearms.

The joint operation was carried out by the Metropolitan Police's specialist crime unit, alongside Thames Valley and Norfolk officers.

A spokesman for the Met said all those arrested remained in custody.