Image copyright Suffolk Highways Image caption Suffolk Highways asked people at the Suffolk Show to suggest names for its 41 gritting lorries

SprEd Sheeran, Grit Rhys Jones and Sir Melton John are among the names of gritters set to take a county's roads this winter after a naming competition.

Suffolk Highways asked people at the Suffolk Show in May to suggest names for its 41 gritting lorries.

The service received more than 500 suggestions and the names were judged by a panel.

The names will be displayed on the front and sides of the cab of each gritter.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Griff Rhys Jones, Ed Sheeran and Benjamin Britten all have Suffolk links

SprEd Sheeran will patrol around Framlingham, the town where singer Ed Sheeran is from.

Grit Rhys Jones will be designated to the Shotley patch, on the peninsula where comedian and actor Griff Rhys Jones has a home.

One called Benjamin Gritten will circulate around the Leiston area in honour of the Lowestoft-born composer Benjamin Britten, who lived in nearby Aldeburgh.

Image copyright Suffolk Highways Image caption The names will be displayed on the front and sides the cab of each gritter

Other names include Gritney Spears, Father Gritmas and David Plowie.

Conservative councillor Mary Evans, the county county's cabinet member for highways, said it was "fantastic to see the enthusiasm" from those who entered the competition.

The winners were invited to Suffolk Highways' depot at Phoenix House in Ipswich for a certificate presentation and photo with some of the gritting fleet. The judging panel included councillor Mary Evans and BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy.