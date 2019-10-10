Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Adrian Mayes from Red Lodge, Suffolk, went missing on 25 September

The family of a man who has been missing for more than two weeks have been alerted by police after a body was found in woodland.

Adrian Mayes, 50, went missing on 25 September from his home in Red Lodge, Suffolk.

Police were called at 15:40 BST after a member of the public found a body near Turnpike Road in the village.

Officers are now working on formal identification but are not treating the death as suspicious.