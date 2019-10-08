Jury discharged in Ipswich kidnap trial

Image caption A retrial is scheduled for March 2020

The jury in a trial of a gang accused of locking an Ipswich woman in a loft as part of a blackmail plot has been discharged.

Louie Charles, 19, of Wivenhoe Park, Colchester, and Tye Parker, 20, of Burr Close, Harwich, deny charges of false imprisonment, kidnap and blackmail.

Two other men, who deny charges of false imprisonment, were also standing trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Jurors were discharged on 20 September and a retrial is due next year.

The other two defendants facing the false imprisonment charges only are Cuthbert Charles, 58, of Whitegreave Court, Wolverhampton, and Mubarak Jaye, 18 of Seward Street, Clerkenwell, London.