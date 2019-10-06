Sausage dogs fill cafe as Suffolk mass walk rained off
- 6 October 2019
More than 100 dachshunds and their owners braved torrential rain for a trip to the seaside.
They came from as far as Edinburgh for the sixth Southwold Sausage Walk in Suffolk, which was due to take place on Sunday.
But it had to be called off because of heavy rain, so a pier cafe offered shelter to people and pets.
The event was in aid of charities that support dogs with a spinal condition called intervertebral disc disease.
Photographs by Martin Barber.