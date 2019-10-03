Image copyright Google Image caption Two bodies laid undiscovered for weeks at Mussidan Place in Woodbridge, Suffolk

Councillors have called for an inquiry to consider whether funding cuts led to the bodies of two men laying "undiscovered for months" at a retirement complex.

The bodies were found separately at Mussidan Place in Woodbridge, Suffolk.

Labour councillors wrote to the county council asking if cuts would be examined as part of an inquiry.

The Conservative-led authority said the matter "should not be made into a political issue".

Flagship Housing, which runs the complex, had said government budget cuts for housing associations had led to warden services being scrapped.

One of the men was found on 8 August, while the other body was discovered on 9 February, the association said.

Image caption Flagship Housing Group Ltd runs 22 retirement schemes in Suffolk

Matthew Hicks, leader of Suffolk County Council, previously said there would be an inquiry into the deaths.

In a letter to the council, seen by the BBC, Labour group leader Sarah Adams said there had been no further details about an inquiry since August.

She asked what the aim of the inquiry would be, and if it would investigate council budget cuts to sheltered housing.

She said: "I am writing to you following the events at Mussidan Place in Woodbridge, where two deceased residents sadly went undiscovered for months - in two separate incidents.

"I think you will agree, this inquiry needs to begin as a matter of urgency," the letter said.

"We must ensure that this never happens again - if that means reinstating funding then that is what must happen."

A council spokeswoman said: "Councillor Adams' letter was received on Thursday and we will send her the reply in due course, but not before the family of the deceased man has been spoken to.

"We need to remember that at the heart of this is a family that has lost a loved one and, therefore, this should not be made into a political issue."