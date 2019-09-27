Image copyright Geograph/Adrian Cable Image caption The crash happened on Hulver Road in Henstead, Suffolk, just before 18:00 BST on Thursday

A teenage horse rider was seriously injured and her horse had to be put down after a collision with a car, said police.

The crash happened on Hulver Road in Henstead, Suffolk, just before 18:00 BST on Thursday.

Suffolk Police said the girl was airlifted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drug-driving.