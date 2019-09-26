Image copyright Google Image caption A woman was robbed at knifepoint while reversing on to a driveway in Ipswich

Two boys - believed to be aged seven and 12 - are being hunted by police after a woman in her 60s was carjacked while reversing on to a driveway.

The suspects approached the victim's vehicle at about 18:25 BST on 21 September in Westbury Road, Ipswich.

One opened the door to the five-door maroon Mazda 5 Takara, threatened her with a knife and demanded she got out.

The boys then drove the car towards Rushmere Road. The woman was physically unharmed but "shaken", police said.

The older suspect is thought to have been the one to threaten her with the knife. He is described as being of small build, wearing a multi-coloured t-shirt and blue shorts. The younger is of a "stockier build", wearing a blue buttoned-up shirt and dark coloured shorts.

Officers later recovered the vehicle.