A school has threatened to ban pupils from cycling because "too many students have fallen off and hurt themselves" performing wheelies.

Copleston High School in Ipswich said it would "remove the privilege of students being able to cycle to school" if pupils did not follow cycling rules.

Principal Andy Green said the students "need to be safe".

Charity Cycling UK said preventing everyone from cycling to school due to a few incidents was an "overreaction".

Mr Green said of the school's 1,800 pupils, 95% ride their bikes in a "safe" manner.

However, he said the "odd one or two" ride without helmets and perform wheelies down the road.

In the letter, assistant principal Henry Palmer said: "The behaviour of a few might be harming this privilege for the many."

He said the popularity of riding to school was a "real strength of Copleston", but there had been "a few incidents" where pupils "have not followed the suitable rules of cycling".

'Inappropriate'

The school said pupils "must walk and push their bike" if on a pavement and the "normal rules of the Highway Code apply".

"Wheelies are not a good idea when surrounded with lots of traffic on busy roads.

"Too many students have fallen off and hurt themselves," it said.

Cycling UK said: "It seems inappropriate for a school to think it can remove the right of people to cycle to school.

"It should be working to make cycling to school easier and safer.

"In no walk of life do we punish everyone for the misbehaviour of the few."