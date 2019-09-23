Image caption John Williams (left, pictured with club chairman Paul Whittaker) has been scoring cricket at Bury St Edmunds' Victory Ground for 16 years

A man who had an unexpected windfall has used £30,000 to secure his dream - a brand new scorer's box for his cricket club.

John Williams has been the scorer at Bury St Edmunds Cricket Club, Suffolk for 16 years and has inherited the money.

Mr Williams said he was embarrassed by his current box which he described as a draughty, converted garden shed.

The finished box is expected to be completed by summer 2020.

Image caption John has been working from a draughty converted garden shed for years

The scorer sits in the box and enters scores into a laptop which relays them to an electronic scoreboard opposite the pavilion.

Five years ago a new pavilion was built, but there were not enough funds for a new scorer box.

A member of the club for 40 years, Mr Williams said he was looking forward to showing off his new, larger, purpose-built box.

Image caption The new scorer's box next to the pavilion will be complete by summer 2020

He said his existing box was "functional, but not ideal, and it is a bit embarrassing when other scorers come here and you say 'that's where you've got to sit?'.

"All the clubs have a proper score box, this will be as good as the best instead of us being the worst," he said.

The new box will actually have two scorer's areas on the first floor providing them with a better, elevated view of the action and they will face opposite directions so both of the club's pitches can be seen.

The ground floor will be used to store equipment.

Paul Whittaker, club chairman, said: "It's fantastic for our members who will benefit from this very generous donation from a man who has been a stalwart of the club for more than 40 years."

Mr Williams is also the club's junior co-ordinator.