Image copyright Google Image caption The inquest concluded that it could not be established how or why Mavis Kempton ended up in the River Brett

A woman found in a river may have been confused by a sudden illness immediately before her death, an inquest heard.

Mavis Kempton, 84, was found by a dog walker in the River Brett in Hadleigh, Suffolk about 9:50 GMT on March 24.

Although found in the river, Mrs Kempton who was being treated for anxiety, her post-mortem examination showed no signs of drowning.

The exact reason why and how she entered the river remains a mystery.

PC Simon Lant who attended the scene said he saw no disturbance of the riverbank and Mrs Kempton's coat and glasses were neatly folded on the edge of the river, "as if someone was just sitting down by the river bank".

He jumped into the water and started CPR but she was pronounced dead by paramedics at 10:13 GMT.

The inquest heard there were two causes for a possible confusion Mrs Kempton may have been suffering including undiagnosed bronchopneumonia, a lung condition that was only found by pathologists after she died.

'Rapid decline'

Mrs Kempton's daughter, Joanne, said in a statement read to the court: "Mum was a very loving, giving person.

"She was bright and intelligent with a great sense of humour."

The coroner, Nigel Parsley, explained the condition can cause a rapid decline in some patients.

He said: "You're fine and then you fall off a cliff."

The court heard it was likely the illness developed 24-36 hours before her death.

Another possible reason was anxiety and depression medication which she had recently been on.

Despite attending her GP surgery three times in the week before her death due to anxiety, there were no concerns Mrs Kempton intended to harm herself, the inquest heard.

Delivering a narrative conclusion Mr Parsley said: "Mavis died from immersion in water in the River Brett in Hadleigh, Suffolk, but the method she entered water could not be established on the available evidence. "