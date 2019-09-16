Image copyright Geograph/JThomas Image caption Police were called to Dullingham Road in Newmarket, Suffolk just before 02:50 BST

Two men who died after a car crashed into a tree have been named by police.

Harry Fussey, 19, and Louis Cope-Cornell, 22, both from Newmarket, died at the scene of the crash at Dullingham Road in the Suffolk town just before 02:50 BST on 3 September.

Officers found the purple Volvo S40 sitting "almost vertically" in a ditch near the railway line, Suffolk Police said.

Police are asking anyone who saw the car before the crash to get in touch.