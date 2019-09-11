Suffolk

Man charged with attempted murder after Lowestoft woman found hurt

  • 11 September 2019
Victoria Road, Lowestoft
Image caption Emergency services were called to the property in Victoria Road

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman who was found critically injured.

Officers were called to a house in Victoria Road, Lowestoft, on Monday night where they discovered a woman with a serious head injury.

Suffolk Police said she was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance, where she remains in a critical condition.

Stephen Crush, 59, has been charged with attempted murder.

He will appear before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning.

