Man charged with attempted murder after Lowestoft woman found hurt
- 11 September 2019
A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman who was found critically injured.
Officers were called to a house in Victoria Road, Lowestoft, on Monday night where they discovered a woman with a serious head injury.
Suffolk Police said she was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance, where she remains in a critical condition.
Stephen Crush, 59, has been charged with attempted murder.
He will appear before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning.