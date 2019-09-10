Image copyright Andrew Hill/Geograph Image caption The A12 was closed following the crashes near to the Copdock Interchange

A lorry driver has admitted using his phone seconds before a crash which killed a mum-of-six.

Raymond Hogg said he lost concentration before the accident on the A12 at Copdock in Suffolk on 20 April 2018.

Amanda Snowling, 43, was killed when her car was "crushed beyond recognition" in the six car pile-up, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Mr Hogg, of Bridge Street, Needham Market, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

The 69-year-old will be sentenced on 9 October.

Defence barrister Alan Compten said Hogg had "limited recollection" of the accident and could not remember if he was dialling or answering a call

The HGV was being driven with cruise control on and set at 51mph (82 km/h) until "a split second" before the collision, said prosecutor Peter Gair.