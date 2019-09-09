Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the incident on Sunday evening when a man was seen in a garden with a shotgun

A man has been arrested over a firearms incident on Sunday.

Suffolk Police received reports of a domestic disturbance at a property on Canhams Road in Great Cornard near Sudbury just after 18:30 BST.

A man, believed to have come from the property, was seen in a garden with a shotgun, police said.

A man, in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, arson endangering life, possession of a firearm with intent and assault.

The man, from the Sudbury area, has been taken to Bury St Edmunds for questioning.

A firearm was recovered from the scene and has been made safe, a police spokesman said.

A woman was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

A cordon remained in place around the scene as inquiries continued.