Image copyright Geograph/JThomas

Two men died after a car crashed into a tree and landed in a ditch.

Police were called to Dullingham Road in Newmarket, Suffolk just before 02:50 BST.

On arrival, officers found a purple Volvo S40 sitting "almost vertically" in the ditch near the railway line, Suffolk Police said.

The force said the men died at the scene and their next of kin had been informed. The road remained closed as an investigation began.