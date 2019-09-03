Newmarket car crash kills two men on Dullingham Road
- 3 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men died after a car crashed into a tree and landed in a ditch.
Police were called to Dullingham Road in Newmarket, Suffolk just before 02:50 BST.
On arrival, officers found a purple Volvo S40 sitting "almost vertically" in the ditch near the railway line, Suffolk Police said.
The force said the men died at the scene and their next of kin had been informed. The road remained closed as an investigation began.