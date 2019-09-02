Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption One-year-old Logan Sampson, left, and his two-year-old brother Zachory

A father said he fears for the safety of his two young sons who have been missing with their mother for a week.

Ashleigh Fisk, 24, was last in contact with her family in Ipswich on Tuesday and is thought to be with sons Zachory and Logan Sampson, aged two and one.

They are thought to be in the Birmingham area and Suffolk police have appealed for the public's help.

Marcus Sampson, the boys' father, said: "They are my world. It's giving me a headache worrying about them."

Image copyright Norfolk police Image caption Ashleigh Fisk last spoke to family early on 27 August

He said they were "two perfect children" who enjoyed watching cartoons, adding: "Probably their favourite thing in the world is their dad."

He appealed to Miss Fisk directly, saying: "Just come home or contact me or your family so that we know that you are all OK because we are all worried about you."

He added: "We were happy for a long time but I think she's not really thinking straight. I'm pretty worried for her safety and the children's safety."

Miss Fisk's family last spoke to her at about 07:00 BST on Tuesday.

She is described as a white woman 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build and with shoulder-length dark brown hair.

Police say they have concerns for her and the children's safety and are working with colleagues in the West Midlands.