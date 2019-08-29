Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Ewan Clover, 19, died after being hit by at least three vehicles on the A14

A teenager who died after he was struck by a police car and an ambulance, may have been trying to take a shortcut across the A14, an inquest heard.

Ewan Clover, 19, died at Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds, on 14 October after visiting his friend Will Tinsley.

According to a police report read at Suffolk Coroner's Court, Mr Tinsley said they had been drinking and taking recreational drugs the night before.

Mr Tinsley said it "wasn't unusual" for him to "jump the crash barriers".

The hearing in Ipswich was told Mr Clover had been at his friend's house - the other side of the A14 - and was not there when Mr Tinsley woke the next morning.

Motorist Jessica Pettitt said she braked and swerved when she saw a body on the westbound carriageway, but said she could not avoid it.

A police car driving behind her, taking a suspected drink-driver to custody, also went over the body.

One of the officers tried to use a torch to warn other motorists, but an ambulance taking a care home resident to hospital also drove over Mr Clover's body.

'Head crush injury'

Forensic collision investigator Richard Godden, reading from a police report, said there was nothing the drivers could have done.

"In my opinion the most likely cause of this collision is Mr Clover's decision to cross the A14 rather than use the longer but safer option of the bridge," he said.

He said Mr Clover "collapsed or fell" in the carriageway.

A post-mortem examination recorded Mr Clover died of a severe head crush injury after he was hit by vehicles at about 04:35 BST.

Suffolk's senior coroner Nigel Parsley said he was struck by "at least three vehicles".

He concluded Mr Clover died as a result of a road traffic collision.