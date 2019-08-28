Ed Sheeran: Ipswich faces weeks of roadworks after park gigs
Weeks of roadworks are needed to restore road layouts in Ipswich which were changed for Ed Sheeran's homecoming concerts.
A temporary crossing point on London Road and widening of the road were done in preparation for increased car and foot traffic.
A dropped kerb on Hyntle Close used as a production entrance during the gigs, will stay as a permanent change.
Work to restore the roads will start on 2 September and may last three weeks.
About 40,000 people attended the concerts on each of the four nights.
Suffolk Highways engineers spent two weeks changing road layouts around Chantry Park ahead of the August bank holiday weekend concerts.
Some lane closures will be in place while the work is carried out.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk Highways said they hoped to have the work completed sooner than expected.