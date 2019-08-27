Image copyright West Suffolk Council Image caption The Drum Clock was made in Prague in 1540

A 16th Century clock for which "all hope was lost" after it was stolen from a museum 55 years ago has been returned and put back on display.

The Drum Clock, which was made in Prague in 1540, was taken from the former clock museum at Angel Corner in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk in 1964.

Earlier this year, West Suffolk Council had a call from an auction house which had been offered the clock to sell.

The clock is now on display at Moyse's Hall Museum.

If forms part of the collection of Gershom Parkington at the council-owned museum.

The collection was bequeathed to Bury St Edmunds Borough Council in 1952 by Frederic Gershom Parkington, in memory of his son John who died in World War Two.

Joanna Rayner, cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: "At 479-years-old, this is the earliest clock in our collection.

"It has had a remarkable journey during its time and having been stolen 55 years ago I think it's fair to say all hope was lost in ever getting it back.

"We are extremely grateful to the auctioneers for spotting this as our stolen clock and contacting us so that we could arrange to get it back and put it back on display alongside other fascinating time pieces from the Gershom Parkington collection."