Image caption Work to remove the Plinths "Cornhenge" sculpture is expected to finish on 13 September

Giant sculptures installed less than a year ago as part of a £3.6m town centre revamp will not be replaced after work starts this week to remove them.

The Plinths sculpture, which locals dubbed Cornhenge, was erected in December on the Cornhill in Ipswich.

However, the borough council described them as not coming "up to standard" and said it had not paid for them.

People had criticised the structure and a council spokesman said "public opinion" had been taken on board.

Image caption Ipswich's footballing heritage is celebrated on one of the structures, with former managers Sir Bobby Robson and Sir Alf Ramsey remembered

The Plinths were designed to document Ipswich's history, but soon showed signs of rusting.

The Ipswich Borough Council spokesman said "public opinion is that they like the Cornhill but do not like the Plinths".

"We were disappointed with the finish because they didn't come up to standard," he said.

In June, it was announced the sculpture would be replaced and made from a "more polished stone" after efforts to improve the original failed.

'Not popular'

The council said the final decision not to replace the sculpture was taken by Ipswich Vision, a partnership project for the town.

Terry Hunt, of Ipswich Vision, said: "While the rest of the Cornhill and its water fountains have become popular and successful, the plinths just don't seem to be very popular.

"We've spoken to hundreds of people and no-one has said they'd love to keep them or improve them.

"The information on the plinths will be retained somewhere and somehow on the Cornhill, but we don't know how yet."

Image caption The sculpture did not meet the council's expected standards and "public opinion" was against them, said the council and Ipswich Vision

The council said removing the sculpture will extend the space available for events and entertainment.

The Cornhill project was started after Lord Stuart Rose, former chairman of Marks and Spencer, described the town centre space as "shabby".

Safety repairs will get under way after the Plinths have been taken down, the council said.

They follow the death of John Stow, 83, who fell down newly-installed steps near the sculpture in January.

Image caption John Stow died after falling from the newly-installed steps on the Cornhill

The BBC has contacted the company which built the Plinths for a comment.