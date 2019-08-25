Cyclist killed in crash with tractor in Redgrave
- 25 August 2019
A 67-year-old cyclist has died in a crash with a tractor.
The crash happened on Fen Street in Redgrave in North Suffolk at about 09:40 BST on Friday.
Police said the cyclist had been identified as Leonard Bates, 67, who lived in the Ingham area. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he died on Saturday.
Officers have launched an appeal for dashcam footage which might help their investigation.