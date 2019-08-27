Image copyright Sean Hedges-Quinn Image caption Sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn has designed the statue of Kevin Beattie, who died of a heart attack last year

Fundraisers have managed to raise £110,000 for a bronze statue of Ipswich Town footballer Kevin Beattie.

The central defender, who usually tops polls as Town's greatest-ever player, died in September, aged 64.

The statue is to be positioned outside Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium - near the existing statues of Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson.

The sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn said raising the money showed "how much love" there was for Beattie.

The fundraising campaign, called The Beat Goes On, was started in December by BBC Radio Suffolk, where Beattie was a regular on-air contributor, in conjunction with local newspapers and the TWTD website.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Ipswich Town rename bar after club legend Kevin Beattie

Mr Hedges-Quinn told the BBC: "It's incredible in just eight months to get to raise that sort of money. It shows how much he means to the people of Ipswich. It shows how much love for Beattie there is.

"I never saw Kevin Beattie play, but listening to the family and the players such as John Wark and Terry Butcher I heard he was the greatest player they played with.

"I did not realise how powerful he was. His agility was amazing.

"Being an Ipswich Town fan I wanted this to be the best statue."

He said Beattie's daughter had seen the plans for the statue and was "absolutely thrilled with it".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Beattie was known for his aerial ability and strong left foot

Beattie was born and raised in Carlisle, but remained in Ipswich after his playing career ended.