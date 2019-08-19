Image caption Local singer Barny Holmes performed at the opening of the Swan and Hedgehog

A pub with a reputation for supporting live music has reopened a year after it closed.

The Swan in Ipswich was well-known for supporting local artists and attracting bands, including Slaves and Mumford & Sons, from further afield.

But the pub, which dates back to the 17th Century, closed in August 2018.

It has reopened as the Swan and Hedgehog, with inspiration coming from a mural of the spiky mammal in the pub's garden.

Street artist ATM painted the artwork in 2017 as part of Suffolk Wildlife Trust's campaign to increase hedgehog numbers in the town.

Amanda Fisher, who will run the pub with her husband David, said: "It's so beautiful and a lot of people come visit it, so why not rebrand?"

Image caption The new landlords say the hedgehog mural has become a local landmark

The couple also run the Castle Inn in Framlingham.

Photos of when Ed Sheeran played at the Swan in 2010 are on the walls of the revamped pub, which is being run in partnership with Aspall, and a stall is selling merchandise relating to the exhibition about the singer at Christchurch Mansion.

The pub walls, previously covered with posters for past and forthcoming gigs, have been cleared up, but Mr Fisher said the pub would have a live music offering in the future.

"Hopefully we'll have some open mics and live bands here," he said.