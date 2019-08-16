Image caption The recreation ground near Ipswich Town's stadium was cordoned off

A teenager has been arrested after a woman was raped in a park opposite a football stadium.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was assaulted at Alderman Road Recreation Ground, next to Ipswich Town's Portman Road ground, at 03:40 BST on Thursday.

She said she arranged to meet a man after speaking online and after meeting up he grabbed and raped her.

A 19-year-old man from Ipswich has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in custody.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

A large police cordon was put in place around part of the park while officers investigated.