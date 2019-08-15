Suffolk

Woman sexually assaulted in park near Ipswich Town stadium

  • 15 August 2019
Police at Alderman Park
Image caption Police remain at the scene at Alderman Park, Ipswich

A woman has been sexually assaulted in a park.

Police said the attack happened at Alderman Road Recreation Ground, near Ipswich Town's Portman Road football stadium, at about 04:10 BST.

The force said it was a "serious" incident and the area has been cordoned off.

A number of police officers and vehicles remain at the scene while investigations into the assault continue.

Image caption The recreation ground near Ipswich Town's stadium has been cordoned off

