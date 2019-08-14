Image copyright Mike Page Aerial Photography Image caption Police say the assault happened in a camping area of the four-day event in Henham Park

A man has been arrested by police investigating a serious sexual assault at this year's Latitude musical festival.

The assault took place in the "red" camping area in Henham Park, Suffolk, between 22:00 and 23:00 BST on Saturday 20 July.

The female victim, whose age has not been revealed, has been looked after by specially trained officers.

Police say a man, 20, was arrested on Tuesday evening in Sussex.

He has since been released under investigation.

The four-day festival, which attracts about 40,000 people, was headlined this year by the Stereophonics.