Image copyright Bruce MacGregor Image caption Karl Butler said his main ambition was to watch Manchester United play a league match at home

A terminally ill man said watching his beloved Manchester United play from an executive box was "unbelievable".

Karl Butler, from Ipswich, was born with complex heart problems and was told by doctors weeks ago he would only receive palliative care in the future.

The main aim on his bucket list was to watch a league match at Old Trafford, which he achieved yesterday at their season opener - a 4-0 win over Chelsea.

He said he was "utterly grateful" at the support he had been shown.

Image copyright Bruce MacGregor Image caption The NHS worker made a bucket list after being told he only had months to live

He and his friend Bruce MacGregor had a three-course meal in a hospitality box at Manchester United, which he described as "really brilliant".

Mr MacGregor said: "Karl, in spite of his health, was jumping up and down as the goals went in.

"He is absolutely over the moon."

Mr Butler, 38, said he was initially not expected to live beyond six months of age and spent much of his childhood having operations.

Image copyright Max Clark Image caption Mr Butler was born with complex heart problems

Eight years ago, he was told his condition would worsen but he only started planning his bucket list in October.

During a recent hospital stay, doctors said he was not expected to live another year.

The NHS worker has recently been given an award by the health service for his "tireless efforts" helping others.

More than £1,400 has been donated on a fundraising page to help him achieve his last wishes, which include a trip on the London Eye on Wednesday and a ride in a Ferrari later this month.

"So many people have offered so much and I am so utterly grateful and appreciative," he said.