Pedestrian killed in A14 road crash in Suffolk
- 10 August 2019
A pedestrian has been killed in a crash involving a number of vehicles.
The man, in his 30s, died at the scene at about 05:00 BST on the A14 at Woolpit in Suffolk, police said.
The affected stretch of the westbound carriageway was closed for about eight hours, with diversions put in place.
Officers have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them. Police have not said how many vehicles were involved in the crash.