Ipswich Hospital loses power across site
- 9 August 2019
Power was lost across Ipswich Hospital amid a national power failure after the back-up generator failed to work.
A hospital spokeswoman said staff were working to keep patients safe and the power was lost for a "short time".
She said the fault was caused by a "national power outage" but was unable to confirm exactly how long the power cut lasted.
Power failures have been reported across large areas of the UK, affecting homes and transport networks.