Image copyright Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service Image caption The wooden barn in the village north of Stowmarket has been structurally damaged, the fires service said

A large detached barn conversion has been left severely damaged after a fire.

About 40 firefighters attended the blaze at the property in Gislingham Road in Finningham, Suffolk.

Crews arrived at 21:10 BST on Tuesday and the fire was out by about 23:00. The fire service said the wooden building has been structurally damaged.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are under way. The building was empty at the time.

The fire was on the first floor and in the roof and an aerial platform ladder was used to put it out.

Some roads in the area were closed but have since reopened.