Footage of the aftermath at a crash scene where a car plunged from a busy bridge on to a dual carriageway below has been released by police.

Officers have said the driver is in hospital, after Suffolk Fire Service sent three engines to the scene.

Traffic officers can be seen standing next to smashed railings on the A11 bridge and close to the wreckage of the car beneath on the A14, near Newmarket.

Both roads were closed following the crash at about 19:00 BST on Friday.

A spokeswoman for Highways England said one lane of the affected stretch on the A11 southbound carriageway had remained shut on Saturday.

Both southbound lanes, near the crash scene at Red Lodge, would be closed overnight from about 22:00 BST on Saturday while repairs were made, with diversions put in place, she added.